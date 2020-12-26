Bullet train might launch in two phases if land acquisition issue persists, says Railway Board: Report

Considering the land distance between Mumbai and Ahmedabad, a trip on the bullet-train could take 3 hours in comparison to almost 11 hours at present. The route will have 12 stations including Mumbai, Thane, Virar, Boisar, Vapi, Bilimora, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Anand, Ahmedabad and Sabarmati.

In a new development, land acquisition hurdles in Maharashtra could result in phase-wise commissioning of the upcoming Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail Corridor project, the Mint reported.

According to the report the Maharashtra government has assured the Centre that more than 80 percent of the land acquisition would be done over the next four months.

The Railway Board chairman Vinod Kumar Yadav on December 26 said that while the government is planning to launch the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project in one go, the ministry is also preparing itself in case there's a delay.

"If the land acquisition exercise is completed in the next four months and tender is invited, then both phases will be commissioned at one-go," Yadav said.

"In linear projects, we cannot invite tender if land is not acquired. Only if 80-90 percent land is acquired, then we invite the tenders... if for some reason there is a lot of delay in land acquisition in Maharashtra, then in the first phase, we can commission the project till Vapi, which is about 325km stretch," he further added.

Considering the land distance between Mumbai and Ahmedabad, a trip on the bullet-train could take 3 hours in comparison to almost 11 hours at present. The train will pass through 12 stations including Mumbai, Thane, Virar, Boisar, Vapi, Bilimora, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Anand, Ahmedabad and Sabarmati.