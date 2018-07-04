App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 04, 2018 09:06 PM IST | Source: PTI

Bullet train like a 'magic train' which may not materialise: Rahul

Gandhi also said that despite an issue like Doklam on the border, the prime minister was seen sitting on a swing with the Chinese president.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Congress president Rahul Gandhi hit out at the Centre, claiming that the much talked about bullet train project was like a "magic train" which may not materialise.

Targeting the Narendra Modi led government at the Centre, Gandhi also said that despite an issue like Doklam on the border, the prime minister was seen sitting on a swing with the Chinese president.

"Modi's bullet train is like a magic train which may not materialise in reality," the Congress chief said speaking to party activists at Fursatganj.

Continuing his attack, Gandhi, who represents Amethi in the Lok Sabha, also claimed that the Centre's demonetisation decision had done nothing but derail business activity at all levels.

Attacking the government on the foreign policy front, Gandhi said despite a contentious and sensitive issue like Doklam on the border, Prime Minister Modi sat on a swing with the Chinese president.

Gandhi also visited Pure Dhingai village to condole the death of a farmer who allegedly died some time back while waiting for the sale of his crop at a government centre.

Today was his first day of a two-day visit to Amethi.

Meanwhile, a party activist said very soon around 250 youth, active on social media, may be selected and trained by the Jawahar Lal Nehru Leadership Institute in the field of media.
First Published on Jul 4, 2018 09:00 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Rahul Gandhi

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.