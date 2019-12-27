Bullet proof clothing to pollution mitigating device: IIT Delhi filed 150 patents this year

From bulletproof clothing to air pollution mitigating device and process to produce fuel from e-waste, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) here has filed 150 patents in 2019, a 20 percent increase over previous year.

"We have also initiated programs to foster increased student and faculty participation in deep technology start-ups that are backed by strong Intellectual Property," IIT Delhi Director Ramgopal Rao said.

"IIT Delhi has filed 150 IPs in 2019 - a 20 percent increase over 2018 figures. Also, compared to last year, we have seen a four-fold increase in revenue from our IP licensing activities. We hope to maintain the momentum and set benchmarks in the country," he said.