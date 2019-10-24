Buldhana Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Buldhana Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Buldhana Election Result 2019 LIVE: Get latest and updated election counting result of Buldhana constituency of Maharashtra including election results, candidates, news, voting percentage and much more
Buldhana is an Assembly constituency in Vidarbha region of Maharashtra in Buldhana district. This seat is reserved for General category.
Constituency Information
Voter turnout was 60.1% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 60.2% in 2009.
In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Harshwardhan Vasantrao Sapkal won this seat by a margin of 11661 votes, which was 7.11% of the total votes polled. INC polled a total of 163945 votes.Vijayraj Haribhau Shinde won this seat in the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections, beating the INC candidate by a margin of 8456 votes. SS polled 142333 votes, 46.74% of the total votes polled.
Assembly Election 2019 Results Updates:
