Buldhana Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Buldhana Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Buldhana is an Assembly constituency in Vidarbha region of Maharashtra in Buldhana district. This seat is reserved for General category.

Below is the Maharashtra Poll Buldhana Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):

Constituency Information

Buldhana is an Assembly constituency in Vidarbha region of Maharashtra under Buldhana district. This seat is reserved for General category.

Voter turnout was 60.1% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 60.2% in 2009.

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Harshwardhan Vasantrao Sapkal won this seat by a margin of 11661 votes, which was 7.11% of the total votes polled. INC polled a total of 163945 votes.