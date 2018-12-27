Bulandshahr violence: Man accused of killing cop arrested

The police said on December 27 they have arrested the man who allegedly shot dead a police inspector during the mob violence in Bulandshahr early this month.

Bulandshahar's Senior Superintendent of Police Prabhakar Chaudhary said the man Prashant Natt is being interrogated.

The weapon of the killing, a pistol, however, is yet to be recovered, he said.

Inspector Subodh Singh and a youth were killed in mob violence over alleged cow slaughter in Bulandshahr on December 3.