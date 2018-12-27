App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Dec 27, 2018 11:22 PM IST | Source: PTI

Bulandshahr violence: Man accused of killing cop arrested

Inspector Subodh Singh and a youth were killed in mob violence over alleged cow slaughter in Bulandshahr on December 3.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The police said on December 27 they have arrested the man who allegedly shot dead a police inspector during the mob violence in Bulandshahr early this month.

Bulandshahar's Senior Superintendent of Police Prabhakar Chaudhary said the man Prashant Natt is being interrogated.

The weapon of the killing, a pistol, however, is yet to be recovered, he said.

Inspector Subodh Singh and a youth were killed in mob violence over alleged cow slaughter in Bulandshahr on December 3.
First Published on Dec 27, 2018 11:11 pm

tags #Bulandshahr #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.