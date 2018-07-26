App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 26, 2018 03:27 PM IST | Source: PTI

Building collapse: HC denies bail to Sena worker, contractor

Justice Ajey Gadkari, while rejecting the pleas, said the "complicity" of Shitap and Agale was noticed in the case and they do not deserve to be released on bail.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

The Bombay High Court rejected today the bail pleas of a Shiv Sena worker and a contractor arrested in connection with a building collapse incident here in which 17 people were killed in July last year. Shiv Sena member Sunil Shitap and an interior work contractor, Ranjit Agale, had approached the high court for bail after a sessions court rejected their applications in October last year.

Justice Ajey Gadkari, while rejecting the pleas, said the "complicity" of Shitap and Agale was noticed in the case and they do not deserve to be released on bail.

A ground-plus-three storey building, called 'Sai Siddhi', in suburban Ghatkopar had collapsed on July 25 last year, killing 17 people and injuring 22 others. Police had in August arrested Shitap, who owns the ground floor of the building, and Agale, under whose supervision Shitap was allegedly carrying out an unauthorised work on the premises.

According to police, Shitap was converting the ground floor premises into a nursing home.

related news

Eight family members of victims of the tragedy and two flat owners had also moved the high court as interveners and opposed the bail pleas.

Lawyers Sujoy Kantawalla and Ashish Mehta had argued on behalf of the victims' family members that Shitap had carried out unauthorised work at his property which weakened the building, resulting in its collapse.

The building had 15 flats, including three commercial premises, on the ground floor which Shitap owned.

In his bail plea, Shitap claimed that the building was over three-decade old and in dire need of repairs. Hence, he cannot be held responsible for its collapse.

Shitap and Agale have been booked under Indian Penal Code sections 304(II) (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others).
First Published on Jul 26, 2018 03:20 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.