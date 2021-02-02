MARKET NEWS

Build bridges, not walls: Rahul Gandhi to Centre on protesting farmers

Iron rods have been hooked between two rows of cement barriers on a flank of the main highway at the Singhu border to further restrict the movement of protesters, agitating against the Centre's new farm laws.

PTI
February 02, 2021 / 07:10 PM IST
Rahul Gandhi_Congress

Rahul Gandhi_Congress

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday attacked the government over barricades and road blocks set up at farmer agitation sites at Delhi's borders, and asked the Centre to "build bridges and not walls".

He also attacked the government over the blocking of Twitter accounts of all those who are tweeting on the ongoing farmer agitation.

Farmer protest sites at Delhi's borders have turned into fortresses with police beefing up security and strengthening barricades.

Iron rods have been hooked between two rows of cement barriers on a flank of the main highway at the Singhu border to further restrict the movement of protesters, agitating against the Centre's new farm laws.

Another portion of the highway at the Delhi-Haryana border is practically blocked as a makeshift cement wall has come up there.

Close

At Ghazipur on the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border, there are multi-layer barricades to stop the movement of vehicles. Barbed wire has also been put up to keep off people on foot.

"GOI, Build bridges, not walls!" Gandhi said on Twitter posting pictures of barricades and road blocks at the farmer protest sites.

"Modi style of governance -- Shut them up. Cut them off. Crush them down," he said in another tweet, sharing a report that Twitter has helped the government block accounts of those tweeting on farmers protests, including that of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha.

The Congress has been demanding that the Centre should talk to the protesting farmers and repeal the three farm laws, against which they have been protesting.

Farmer unions on Monday announced a countrywide 'chakka jam' on February 6 when they would block national and state highways for three hours in protest against the Internet ban in areas near their agitation sites, harassment allegedly meted out to them by authorities, and other issues.
PTI
TAGS: #agriculture reform laws #Current Affairs #farm reform laws #Farmers protest #India #Rahul Gandhi
first published: Feb 2, 2021 07:10 pm

