 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

Budget to focus on fiscal consolidation; cap fiscal gap at 5.9% : Report

PTI
Jan 10, 2023 / 05:43 PM IST

The previous budget had pencilled in a fiscal deficit -- the money the government will have to borrow from the market to meet its expenditure -- of 6.4 per cent.

The forthcoming budget is likely to meet the targeted 6.4 per cent fiscal deficit and pencil in for a 50 bps reduction in the same for the next fiscal, according to a foreign brokerage report.

The Modi government will present its last full budget on February 1 as the budget 2024 will be a vote on account because the nation will be heading for the hustings from April next year.

The previous budget had pencilled in a fiscal deficit -- the money the government will have to borrow from the market to meet its expenditure -- of 6.4 per cent.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had recently said she would meet the fiscal targets as budgeted given the more than budgeted tax collections.

The commodities shock forced incremental spending on food and fertiliser subsidies and exhausted the fiscal room from higher tax buoyancy. That apart, the government has also tabled extra demand for spending before Parliament, comprising 0.8 per cent of GDP or Rs 2.2 lakh crore in December, mainly towards capital expenditure, rural development and defence.

Wall Street brokerage Goldman Sachs in a report on Tuesday said it expects the government to meet the budgeted fiscal deficit target of 6.4 per cent of GDP, with an expenditure compression to the tune of 0.3 per cent of GDP from the budgeted spending to cushion the incremental subsidies due to the commodity shock.