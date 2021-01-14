Budget session to begin from January 29, Budget 2021 on February 1

Union Parliament (File Image)

The Union Budget 2021-22 would be presented on February 1, confirmed the Lok Sabha Secretariat. The Parliament session would be starting from January 29, and would be held in two phases.

“The fifth session of 17th Lok Sabha will commence on Friday, the 29th January, 2021. Subject to exigencies of government business, the session is likely to conclude on Thursday, the 8th April, 2021," said an official press release by the Lok Sabha Secretariat.

On the first day, President Ram Nath Kovind would be addressing a joint assembly of both the Houses of Parliament at 11 am.

The Union Budget, which is expected to be tabled by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, would be "presented at 11 am on February 1", confirmed the official press release.

The Parliament session, while is scheduled till April 8, would be briefly adjourned on February 15. Both the Houses would reconvene again on March 8 for the second phase of the Budget session.

"In order to enable the Standing Committees to consider the Demands for Grants of Ministries/Departments and prepare their Reports, the House will adjourn on 15th February to meet again on 8th March," the Lok Sabha Secretariat statement said.

The upcoming budget session would also be the first time since the Parliament would be convening after September 2020. The winter session, which is usually held in December, was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

High-voltage face-offs are expected between the government and the Opposition in the forthcoming Parliament session, as the two sides are likely to collide on an array of issues. The ongoing farmers' protest is expected to boost the Opposition's arsenal against the Centre.