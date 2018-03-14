App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Mar 14, 2018 01:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Budget session: Productivity hits an all-time low

The Upper House saw only 7 percent of its time being used productively while the Lok Sabha on the other hand only saw 3 percent of its time used efficiently.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The second half of the Budget session in the Parliament saw both houses function at an abysmally inefficient rate due to the frequent disruptions.

According to a Mint report, the Upper House saw only 7 percent of its time being used productively while the Lok Sabha on the other hand only saw 3 percent of its time used efficiently.

Data from the PRS Legislative Research showed that of the five sessions that made up the second half of the parliament’s budget session, the Rajya Sabha saw only an average of 25 minutes of deliberations carried out in the average of 6 hours stipulated in a day.

The amount of productive time spent in the Lok Sabha on the other hand, translates to an average of just 12 minutes for every six hour session.

The report further stated that the frequent adjournments were due to disagreements over various issues such as the frauds taking place in public sector bank frauds and the demand for special category status for Andhra Pradesh.

The Budget session is set to end on 6 April.

