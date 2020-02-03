Budget session: Opposition set to take on government in Parliament over CAA, NPR and NRC

Opposition parties on February 3 are set to take on the government in Parliament on issues related to the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Population Register (NPR) and proposed pan-India National Register of Citizens (NRC), reports suggest.

The Indian National Congress, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress (TMC), Left parties, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), among others, have reportedly already submitted adjournment notices in the Rajya Sabha for demanding immediate discussion on CAA, NPR and NRC.

The Congress and some other opposition parties are set to submit adjournment notices in the Lok Sabha too, according to a report by news agency PTI.

Both the Houses are set to initiate the discussion on the 'motion of thanks' to the President's address starting January 3.

The Budget session of Parliament started on January 31 with President Ram Nath Kovind's address to the joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament. The Union Budget 2020-21 was presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1.

Opposition parties are demanding a discussion in both the Houses on the amended citizenship law, NPR and NRC, amid countrywide protests against them.

The opposition has termed the CAA passed by Parliament as "unconstitutional" and have also challenged the amended law in the Supreme Court of India (SC). The matter will be heard by the top court later this month.

The opposition parties have also urged chief ministers of those states which have opposed the CAA to not roll out the NPR exercise.