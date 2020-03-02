Budget Session of Parliament to resume today: Opposition to corner Centre over Delhi riots

The second leg of Parliament’s Budget Session will begin on March 2 amid a political storm brewing over the recent communal riots in north-east Delhi.

The first leg of the Budget Session was held from January 31 to February 11. The second leg will run till April 3.

Opposition plans to corner Centre over Delhi riots

Opposition parties are set to raise the issue of communal riots in Delhi and demand Union Home Minister Amit Shah's resignation over alleged police lapses.

At least 42 people were killed and over 200 injured in the communal violence that broke out in north-east Delhi on February 24 after clashes between groups supporting and opposing the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) spiralled out of control.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) have already submitted Suspension of Business Notice in the Rajya Sabha. The Indian National Congress is also likely to submit adjournment motion notices in both Houses of Parliament. The Opposition is also expected to demand a debate over the issue.

Govt seeks priority for Finance Bill

However, the government’s priority in this session is to get The Finance Bill, 2020, passed.

On March 1, Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said the priority should be given to the Union Budget as it was a constitutional responsibility.

Key bills

A number of bills remain pending in Parliament. This includes The Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019, The Direct Tax Vivaad Se Vishwas Bill, The Aircraft (Amendment) Bill, 2020, and The Industrial Relations Code Bill, 2019.

The data protection bill envisages a Data Protection Authority to overlook the scope of personal data usage. The Direct Tax Vivaad Se Vishwas Bill is to set up a mechanism for the resolution of direct tax disputes. The Industrial Relations Code Bill aims to redefine the role of trade unions. The Aircraft (Amendment) Bill seeks to amend the Aircraft Act, 1934, which regulates manufacturing, possession, usage, operation, sale, import and export of civil aircrafts, and licensing of aerodromes.

The Opposition is also expected to take on the Centre over matters such as unemployment, farm issues and the state of the economy, among others.

Reports suggest that the Centre is hoping to push through as many as 25 bills which include the labour reforms and surrogacy regulations.