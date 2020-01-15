App
Last Updated : Jan 15, 2020 09:40 PM IST

Budget Session of Parliament to commence on January 31

President Ram Nath Kovind will address a joint sitting of both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha in the central hall of Parliament at 11 am on January 31.

PTI

The Budget Session of Parliament will commence on January 31 and subject to the exigencies of government business, is likely to conclude on April 3 with a recess in between, an official communication said on January 15.

President Ram Nath Kovind will address a joint sitting of both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha in the central hall of Parliament at 11 am on January 31.

"The President has summoned the Rajya Sabha to meet on Friday, January 31, 2020, at New Delhi. Subject to exigencies of business, the Session is scheduled to conclude on Friday, April 3, 2020," the communication from the Rajya Sabha secretariat said.

To enable the standing committees to consider the demands for grants of various ministries and departments and prepare their reports, the House will adjourn on February 11 to meet again on March 2, a communication from the Lok Sabha secretariat said.

First Published on Jan 15, 2020 08:19 pm

tags #Budget 2020 #Business #Economy #India #Lok Sabha #Rajya Sabha

