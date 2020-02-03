App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 03, 2020 11:39 AM IST | Source: PTI

Budget session of Parliament: Opposition MPs raise slogans against CAA in Lok Sabha

As soon as the House took up Question Hour, members raised slogans against the Citizenship Amendment Act

PTI @moneycontrolcom
File image
File image

Some opposition members in Lok Sabha on February 3 raised slogans against the amended citizenship law during the Question Hour.

As soon as the House took up Question Hour, members raised slogans against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

"Say no to CAA", "save our democracy" and "save our Constitution" were some of the slogans raised by them.

Close

Speaker Om Birla said the House was taking up important issue of skill development of the youth, hence members should participate in it and go back to their seats.

He also reminded that floor leaders had assured him that the Question Hour will be allowed to be conducted smoothly and members are free to raise issues during Zero Hour which follows the Question Hour.

However, members kept raising slogans.

First Published on Feb 3, 2020 11:33 am

tags #CAA #Current Affairs #India #Lok Sabha #Parliament

