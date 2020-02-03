Budget session of Parliament: Opposition MPs raise slogans against CAA in Lok Sabha

As soon as the House took up Question Hour, members raised slogans against the Citizenship Amendment Act
Some opposition members in Lok Sabha on February 3 raised slogans against the amended citizenship law during the Question Hour.
As soon as the House took up Question Hour, members raised slogans against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).
"Say no to CAA", "save our democracy" and "save our Constitution" were some of the slogans raised by them.
Speaker Om Birla said the House was taking up important issue of skill development of the youth, hence members should participate in it and go back to their seats.
He also reminded that floor leaders had assured him that the Question Hour will be allowed to be conducted smoothly and members are free to raise issues during Zero Hour which follows the Question Hour.However, members kept raising slogans.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.