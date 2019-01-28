Budget session of Andhra Pradesh Legislature to begin on January 30

The Budget session of Andhra Pradesh Legislature would begin on January 30, with the address of Governor E S L Narasimhan to a joint sitting of the two Houses.

As elections to the state Assembly are due in May, the government would present only a vote-on-account budget on February 5 for the 2019-20 financial year.

After paying homage to the sitting MLA Kidari Sravan Kumar, who was gunned down by the CPI (Maoists) in September, the Assembly would adjourn for the day on January 31.

"There will be three holidays to the House from February 1. The motion of thanks to the Governor's address will be taken up on February 4," Assembly Speaker Kodela Sivaprasada Rao said.

Talking to reporters after unfurling the national flag on the Assembly complex, on Republic Day, the Speaker said there would be a general discussion on the budget from February 6.

"We will also take up other government business, including some Bills and the House will adjourn sine die on February 8," the Speaker added. This is expected to be the final session of the AP Assembly that came into being in June 2014 after the state bifurcation.