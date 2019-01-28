App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jan 28, 2019 02:26 PM IST | Source: PTI

Budget session of Andhra Pradesh Legislature to begin on January 30

As elections to the state Assembly are due in May, the government would present only a vote-on-account budget on February 5 for the 2019-20 financial year.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The Budget session of Andhra Pradesh Legislature would begin on January 30, with the address of Governor E S L Narasimhan to a joint sitting of the two Houses.

As elections to the state Assembly are due in May, the government would present only a vote-on-account budget on February 5 for the 2019-20 financial year.

After paying homage to the sitting MLA Kidari Sravan Kumar, who was gunned down by the CPI (Maoists) in September, the Assembly would adjourn for the day on January 31.

"There will be three holidays to the House from February 1. The motion of thanks to the Governor's address will be taken up on February 4," Assembly Speaker Kodela Sivaprasada Rao said.

Talking to reporters after unfurling the national flag on the Assembly complex, on Republic Day, the Speaker said there would be a general discussion on the budget from February 6.

"We will also take up other government business, including some Bills and the House will adjourn sine die on February 8," the Speaker added. This is expected to be the final session of the AP Assembly that came into being in June 2014 after the state bifurcation.
First Published on Jan 26, 2019 12:53 pm

tags #Economy #India

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.