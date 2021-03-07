Budget session may end in 2 weeks due to assembly elections

The first half of the Budget session was also cut short by two days.

The second half of Parliament's Budget session, which begins on March 8, is likely to be cut short by nearly two weeks, in view of the upcoming assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Kerala, Assam, and Puducherry, Hindustan Times reported on March 7.

“The elections are starting from March 27. Keeping the political considerations in mind, it looks like the session is likely to run for two weeks only,” HT quoted a senior official as saying.

Second part of Parliament's Budget session from March 8

Government officials and opposition leaders have reportedly urged Vice President Venkaiah Naidu and Speaker Om Birla to cut the second half of the Budget session short as leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Congress, and other regional parties would be away campaigning for the upcoming polls.

Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Upper and Lower House of Parliament were sitting in different shifts to maintain proper social distancing. However, during the upcoming session, normal parliamentary schedule whereby proceedings of both the Houses are held simultaneously from 11 am, may also be resumed.

A Rajya Sabha official said this practice will be resumed as many MPs would be away campaigning, so a full House is not expected in this session.