Budget Session of Parliament LIVE Updates : FM Nirmala Sitharaman presents Budget for Jammu and Kashmir in Lok Sabha

March 14, 2022 / 12:42 PM IST

Budget Session of Parliament LIVE Updates: The second part of the Parliament's Budget session began today, on March 14 as the proceedings resumed in both the houses, Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman target="_blank">tabled the Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Budget for 2022-23 in Lok Sabha. Earlier BJP members welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Lower House by chanting 'Modi, Modi' slogans over the recent victory in four out of five state assembly elections. In Rajya Sabha, Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said a large number of Indian students in Ukraine were required to be evacuated. Many members representing Opposition parties had submitted adjournment notices over range of issues including education of Ukraine returnees and reduction in the interest rate on employees provident fund. The Central government has also listed the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill for consideration and passing in the Lok Sabha. With the COVID-19 situation easing out considerably, both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha will have simultaneous sittings from 11 am, instead of the two separate shifts during the first part of the Budget session from January 29 to February 11. The second leg of the Budget session will conclude on April 8. The first half of the Budget session began on January 29 and concluded on February 11. On January 29 with President Ram Nath Kovind's address to a joint sitting of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha in the Central Hall of Parliament, which was followed by the presentation of the Economic Survey. Sitharaman presented the Union Budget on February 1, which was followed by discussions on the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address and the Union Budget. This second session convenes days after the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) registered victories in the Assembly polls in four states — Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur — while the Aam Admi Party (AAP) stormed to power in Punjab. Congress president Sonia Gandhi chaired a meeting of the party's Parliament Strategy Group at her residence and decided to work in coordination with like-minded political parties during the Budget session. On March 12, the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) decided to slash the interest rate on employees' provident fund from 8.5 per cent to 8.1 per cent. Opposition leaders are also expected to demand a statement from the government on the evacuation of Indian nationals, mostly students, stranded in war-hit Ukraine. The Opposition had hit out at the government over the "delay" in rescuing the students caught in the war zone and criticised the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) for issuing "vague" advisories.