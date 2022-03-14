English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia
    Live now
    auto refresh
    March 14, 2022 / 12:42 PM IST

    Budget Session of Parliament LIVE Updates : FM Nirmala Sitharaman presents Budget for Jammu and Kashmir in Lok Sabha

    Budget Session on Parliament LIVE Updates: Top on the Centre's agenda would be getting Parliament's approval to the budgetary proposals and presentation of the budget for the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. The Opposition is set to corner the government on a range of issues, including rising unemployment, a reduction in the interest rate on employees' provident fund and the evacuation of Indians stranded in war-hit Ukraine

    Budget Session of Parliament LIVE Updates: The second part of the Parliament's Budget session began today, on March 14 as the proceedings resumed in both the houses, Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha.  Finance  Minister Nirmala Sitharaman   target="_blank">tabled the Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Budget for 2022-23 in Lok Sabha. Earlier BJP members welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Lower House by chanting 'Modi, Modi' slogans over the recent victory in four out of five state assembly elections. In Rajya Sabha, Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said a large number of Indian students in Ukraine were required to be evacuated. Many members representing Opposition parties had submitted adjournment  notices over range of issues including education of Ukraine returnees and reduction in the interest rate on employees provident fund.   The Central government has also listed the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill for consideration and passing in the Lok Sabha. With the COVID-19 situation easing out considerably, both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha will have simultaneous sittings from 11 am, instead of the two separate shifts during the first part of the Budget session from January 29 to February 11. The second leg of the Budget session will conclude on April 8. The first half of the Budget session began on January 29 and concluded on February 11. On January 29 with President Ram Nath Kovind's address to a joint sitting of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha in the Central Hall of Parliament, which was followed by the presentation of the Economic Survey. Sitharaman presented the Union Budget on February 1, which was followed by discussions on the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address and the Union Budget. This second session convenes days after the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) registered victories in the Assembly polls in four states — Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur — while the Aam Admi Party (AAP) stormed to power in Punjab. Congress president Sonia Gandhi chaired a meeting of the party's Parliament Strategy Group at her residence and decided to work in coordination with like-minded political parties during the Budget session.  On March 12, the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) decided to slash the interest rate on employees' provident fund from 8.5 per cent to 8.1 per cent. Opposition leaders are also expected to demand a statement from the government on the evacuation of Indian nationals, mostly students, stranded in war-hit Ukraine. The Opposition had hit out at the government over the "delay" in rescuing the students caught in the war zone and criticised the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) for issuing "vague" advisories.

    Stay tuned for the latest news developments and updates!
    • March 14, 2022 / 12:47 PM IST

      Budget Session of Parliament LIVE: Govt took steps to provide relief to consumes: Hardeep Puri in Parliament

      Union Petroleum and Natural Gas minister Hardeep Singh Puri said in Parliament on March 14 that the government has been taking steps to relieve consumers of increasing fuel prices and will continue to do so. “When we saw that relief needs to be provided to consumers, PM slashed rates on November 5, 2021. We took some steps and ready to take more...9 states didn't do it. Taxation is only one aspect, we have to provide relief to consumers at point of consumption,” Puri said 

      I have the comparative data for the USA, Canada, Germany, UK, France, Spain, Sri Lanka & India. In all those countries, the price of petrol during this representative period has gone up by 50 per cent, 55 per cent, 58 per cent, 55 per cent. In India, it has gone up only by 5 per cent,” he said 

    • March 14, 2022 / 12:35 PM IST

      Budget Session of Parliament LIVE:  FM Nirmala Sitharaman presents Jammu and Kashmir Budget in Lok Sabha

      Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled the Budget for Jammu and Kashmir in Lok Sabha today. She also presents supplementary demands for grants, demands for grants and demands for excess grants for Jammu and Kashmir, in Lok Sabha, news agency ANI said.

      Budget Session of Parliament LIVE:    FM Nirmala Sitharaman presents Jammu and Kashmir Budget in Lok Sabha Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled the Budget for Jammu and Kashmir in Lok Sabha today. She also presents supplementary demands for grants, demands for grants and demands for excess grants for Jammu and Kashmir, in Lok Sabha, news agency ANI said.
    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • March 14, 2022 / 12:23 PM IST

      Budget Session of Parliament LIVE: Increase in duration of Standing Committees' panels but decline in attendance: RS Chairman

      Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu on March 14 said that the average duration of the meetings of Standing Committees. "The eight Department Related Parliamentary Standing Committees (DRSCs) of Rajya Sabha have held a total of 21 meetings for a total duration of 73 hours 33 minutes and examined the Demands for Grants of 18 Ministries encompassing 32 Departments," Naidu said.

      "I am happy to share with you all that the average duration of these 21 meetings was 3 hours and 30 minutes per meeting which is the best in this regard so far. This marked an increase of one hour seventeen minutes per meeting, a rise of 56 per cent over that of last year," he said.

      "There has been a decline in the average attendance of meetings this year from that of last year. I understand that the recent Assembly elections were a major factor that pulled down the attendance," Naidu said, according to news agency ANI

    • March 14, 2022 / 12:00 PM IST

      Budget Session of Parliament LIVE: BJP members chant 'Modi,Modi' to welcome PM in Lok Sabha

      Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on March 14 welcomed by the BJP MPs in Lok Sabha, amid chants of "Modi, Modi", following the party's victory in assembly elections in Goa, Manipur, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh.

    • March 14, 2022 / 11:58 AM IST

      Budget Session of Parliament LIVE: Govt’s efforts in evacuating Indians stranded in Ukraine praiseworthy : RS Chairman

      Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said on March 14 that a large number of Indian students in Ukraine were required to be evacuated. "It was a very challenging task.Government of India rose to the occasion in evacuating Indian students as well as some students of other nationalities. These efforts are praiseworthy" he said as the Budget Session of Parliament resumed today.

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • March 14, 2022 / 11:58 AM IST

      Budget Session of Parliament LIVE: Govt’s efforts in evacuating Indians stranded in Ukraine praiseworthy : RS Chairman

      Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said on March 14 that a large number of Indian students in Ukraine were required to be evacuated. "It was a very challenging task.Government of India rose to the occasion in evacuating Indian students as well as some students of other nationalities. These efforts are praiseworthy" he said as the Budget Session of Parliament resumed today.

    • March 14, 2022 / 11:49 AM IST

      Budget Session of Parliament LIVE: BJP calls Parliamentary meeting on March 15

      The Parliamentary party meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will be held on March 15. The party asks all its Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha MPs to be present at the meeting, 

    • March 14, 2022 / 11:17 AM IST

      Budget Session of Parliament LIVE:  Foreign Minister to speak in Parliament over Ukraine-Russia war Tuesday

      Foreign Minister S Jaishankar is likely to make a statement on ‘Operation Ganga’, which was launched to evacuate Indians stuck in Ukraine. Jaishankar is expected to speak in both the houses of Parliament. 

    • March 14, 2022 / 11:08 AM IST

      Budget Session of Parliament LIVE:  Proceedings begin in Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha

      The second part of Budget Session of Parliament began today. The Lok Sabha begin with h obituary references which is followed by Question Hour . The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2022 will be deliberated upon today. The Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha will function according to the same schedule.

    • March 14, 2022 / 11:06 AM IST

      Budget Session of Parliament LIVE: BJP leaders arrive in Parliament

      BJP chief JP Nadda, Parliamentary Affairs Minister, Pralhad Joshi, Union Ministers Anurag Thakur, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Jitendra Singh, Arjun Ram Meghwal & other MPs of the party have arrived at the Parliament.

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • March 14, 2022 / 10:56 AM IST

      Budget Session of Parliament LIVE: Opposition set to corner the government on a range of issues
      The Opposition is set to corner the government on a range of issues, including rising unemployment, a reduction in the interest rate on employees' provident fund and the evacuation of Indians stranded in war-hit Ukraine.
      Congress president Sonia Gandhi chaired a meeting of the party's Parliament Strategy Group at her residence and decided to work in coordination with like-minded political parties during the Budget session. 
      "We will work in coordination with other like-minded parties to raise issues of public importance during the session," Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge told reporters after the meeting. He said the issues to be raised during the session include the evacuation and safety of the Indian students in Ukraine, inflation, unemployment, labour matters and MSP for farmers as promised by the government.
      Opposition leaders are also expected to demand a statement from the government on the evacuation of Indian nationals, mostly students, stranded in war-hit Ukraine. The Opposition had hit out at the government over the "delay" in rescuing the students caught in the war zone and criticised the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) for issuing "vague" advisories.

    Load more

    News

    see more See More

    Video of the day

    Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

    Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.