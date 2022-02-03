MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia
    Live now
    auto refresh
    February 03, 2022 / 09:09 AM IST

    Budget Session in Parliament LIVE: Rail projects in Pune, Mumbai get Rs 729 crore in Union Budget; Rs 19,102 crore for bullet train

    Budget Session in Parliament LIVE Updates: The Session began on January 31 with President Ram Nath Kovind’s address to both the houses of Parliament.

    Budget Session in Parliament LIVE Updates: The Parliament on February 2 debated Motion of Thanks on the President's Address to the joint session of Parliament delivered on January 31. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi speaking in Lok Sabha attacked the government alleging that two Indias, one for the rich and one for the poor, have been created and the gap between them was widening. Speaking
    first from the Opposition side on the motion, Gandhi said the address to a joint sitting of Parliament didn’t touch the central challenges facing the country and was a "list of bureaucratic ideas" instead of a strategic vision. Earlier, in Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge, hit out at the BJP-led Central government for failing to address the problem of unemployment in the country. Kharge said the government should have provided 15 crore jobs, if it kept its two crore-per-year jobs promise made in 2014.  The Budget Session of the Parliament  commenced on January 31 with President Ram Nath Kovind’s address to both the houses.  Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented Budget 2022-23 on February 1.  Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to reply on February 8. The session is being held amid the COVID-19 pandemic . The timings of the session of both the houses will be staggered with the Rajya Sabha sitting from 10 am to 3 pm and Lok Sabha from 4 pm to 9 pm. The session will continue till April 8, with a month-long break after the first part culminates on February 11.
    • Budget Session in Parliament LIVE: Rail projects in Pune, Mumbai get Rs 729 crore in Union Budget; Rs 19,102 crore for bullet train
      Budget Session 2022 LIVE Updates: The session will continue till April 8, with a month-long break in between.
      Moneycontrol.com
    • February 03, 2022 / 08:54 AM IST

      Budget Session in Parliament LIVE: Rail projects in Pune, Mumbai get Rs 729 crore in Union Budget;  Rs 19,102 crore for bullet train
      A sum of Rs 729.55 crore has been allocated in the Union Budget 2022-23 for various Metropolitan Transport Projects (MTPs) in Mumbai and Pune, while more than Rs 19,000 crore has be earmarked for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project, according to budget documents released on Wednesday. 'Pink book', a budget document containing detailed allocations of various projects and works on the Railway board's website, showed that Rs 577.5 crore (down from Rs 650 crore last year) has been allocated for Mumbai Urban Transport Project (MUTP) for expansion and capacity augmentation of the city's suburban network. 'Pink book', a budget document containing detailed allocations of various projects and works on the Railway board's website, showed that Rs 577.5 crore (down from Rs 650 crore last year) has been allocated for Mumbai Urban Transport Project (MUTP) for expansion and capacity augmentation of the city's suburban network. Out of Rs 577.5 crore, Rs 185 crore has been allocated for MUTP-2, Rs 195 crore for MUTP-3 and Rs 200 crore for MUTP-3A apart from Rs 2.5 crore for running 12-coach suburban trains on Mumbai's Harbour corridor on the Central Railway.In the Union Budget for 2021-22, Rs 200 crore was allocated for MUTP-2, Rs 300 crore for MUTP-3 and Rs 150 crore for MUTP-3A.In the Union Budget for 2021-22, Rs 200 crore was allocated for MUTP-2, Rs 300 crore for MUTP-3 and Rs 150 crore for MUTP-3A. (PTI)

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • February 03, 2022 / 08:45 AM IST

      Good morning and welcome to Moneycontrol's LIVE coverage of the Budget Session in Parliament. Stay tuned for the latest news and developments on the same!

    News

    see more See More

    Video of the day

    Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

    Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.