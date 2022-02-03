February 03, 2022 / 08:54 AM IST

Budget Session in Parliament LIVE: Rail projects in Pune, Mumbai get Rs 729 crore in Union Budget; Rs 19,102 crore for bullet train

A sum of Rs 729.55 crore has been allocated in the Union Budget 2022-23 for various Metropolitan Transport Projects (MTPs) in Mumbai and Pune, while more than Rs 19,000 crore has be earmarked for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project, according to budget documents released on Wednesday. 'Pink book', a budget document containing detailed allocations of various projects and works on the Railway board's website, showed that Rs 577.5 crore (down from Rs 650 crore last year) has been allocated for Mumbai Urban Transport Project (MUTP) for expansion and capacity augmentation of the city's suburban network. 'Pink book', a budget document containing detailed allocations of various projects and works on the Railway board's website, showed that Rs 577.5 crore (down from Rs 650 crore last year) has been allocated for Mumbai Urban Transport Project (MUTP) for expansion and capacity augmentation of the city's suburban network. Out of Rs 577.5 crore, Rs 185 crore has been allocated for MUTP-2, Rs 195 crore for MUTP-3 and Rs 200 crore for MUTP-3A apart from Rs 2.5 crore for running 12-coach suburban trains on Mumbai's Harbour corridor on the Central Railway.In the Union Budget for 2021-22, Rs 200 crore was allocated for MUTP-2, Rs 300 crore for MUTP-3 and Rs 150 crore for MUTP-3A.In the Union Budget for 2021-22, Rs 200 crore was allocated for MUTP-2, Rs 300 crore for MUTP-3 and Rs 150 crore for MUTP-3A. (PTI)