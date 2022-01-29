Budget Session 2022: Rajya Sabha releases Code of Conduct for members

FIle image of the Parliament building in New Delhi (Image: PTI)

Ahead of the Budget Session of the Parliament, beginning January 31, the Rajya Sabha Secretariat has released a Code of Conduct for its members.

In the upcoming Budget session, the two Houses of Parliament will meet at separate times of the day for five hours each -- Rajya Sabha in the first half and Lok Sabha in the second half -- to ensure COVID-19 distancing norms.

As per the Code of Conduct, issued by Chairman of the Upper House M Venkaiah Naidu, "Committee on Ethics in its Fourth Report presented to the Council on the March 14, 2005 and adopted by it on April 20, 2005 had inter alia considered the Code of Conduct for Members enumerated by the Committee in its First Report which was also adopted by the Council. The Committee felt that the Code was quite comprehensive and endorsed the same. It recommended that the Code of Conduct may be published in Bulletin Part II on the eve of each Session for information of and compliance by the Members."

The statement further stated that the rules of procedure and the conduct of business lists that the members of Rajya Sabha should "acknowledge their responsibility to maintain the public trust reposed in them and should work diligently to discharge their mandate for the common good of the people."

The members have been asked to not do anything that brings disrepute to the Parliament and affects their credibility, and members must utilise their position as Members of Parliament to advance general well-being of the people.

Among all the direction, one stated that members should never expect or accept any fee, remuneration or benefit for a vote given or not given by them on the floor of the House, for introducing a Bill, for moving a resolution or desisting from moving a resolution, putting a question or abstaining from asking a question or participating in the deliberations of the House or a Parliamentary Committee.

The Rajya Sabha witnessed confrontation between the treasury benches and the opposition both in the last Winter Session as well as the Monsoon Session of 2021. On the first day of the last Winter Session, 12 opposition members of Rajya Sabha were suspended for the entire session by Chairman Naidu after a Motion was moved by the Government. Their suspension came allegedly after they tried to intimidate security personnel, cause physical harm to them and intimidate the chair on the last day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament.