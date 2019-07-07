Budget revealed govt's intention to 'aggressively' push privatisation: Railway union

Stating that the Union Budget has revealed the intention of the government to go ahead "aggressively" towards corporatisation and privatisation of railways, the National Federation of Indian Railwaymen (NFIR) has said its affiliates are going to launch massive protests across the country against the move.

Union Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman in her Budget speech on July 5 proposed that railways should use Public Private Partnership (PPP) model for faster development, rolling stock manufacturing and the delivery of freight.

"The Budget reveals the government's intentions to aggressively proceed towards corporatisation and privatisation.

"In order to convey the strong protest of the rail workforce. NFIR directs all its affiliates to arrange massive protest demonstrations and rallies wearing protest badges from 10th to 13th July all over Indian Railway," said a letter from NFIR general secretary M Raghavaiah to general secretaries of all railway unions.