English
Budget is another 'assault' on farmers, they will have to pay more for petrol-diesel: Rahul Gandhi

In his first reaction to the budget on Monday, Gandhi had alleged that the Narendra Modi government plans to handover the country's assets to crony capitalists.

February 05, 2021 / 10:37 PM IST

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday attacked the government over its Budget, saying it was another "assault" on farmers after the farm laws as they will have to spend more for petrol-diesel and no financial assistance will be given to them. "In Modi's crony-centric budget, farmers will have to pay more for petrol-diesel and no financial assistance will be given to them. After being crushed by the three anti-agriculture laws, another assault on the country's 'annadaatas'," Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

Earlier, in another tweet, the former Congress chief said, "Modi's crony centric budget means -- Jawans facing Chinese aggression in extreme conditions will get no support. India's defenders betrayed."

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday presented the budget for 2021-22 in the Lok Sabha from a tablet, instead of a conventional paper document, the first paperless budget since Independence.

The BJP leaders had lauded the budget for its focus on a number of measures, including substantial allocation for healthcare sector, capital expenditure, tax exemption for senior citizens and incentives for start-ups among others.
TAGS: #Budget 2021 #Current Affairs #diesel #India #petrol #Rahul Gandhi
first published: Feb 5, 2021 10:35 pm

