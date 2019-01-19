App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jan 19, 2019 08:52 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Budget in a Minute: Why are Finance Bills introduced every year?

Watch the video to know why Finance Bills are introduced each year.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The government's tax decisions cannot be arbitrary and they need Parliament approval as all proposals made in the Union Budget need legislative backing. For example, if the finance minister proposes to increase or decrease taxes, it needs to be approved by the Upper and Lower houses of parliament.

Here's Moneycontrol Deputy Executive Editor Gaurav Choudhury, who will help you understand why Finance Bills are introduced each year.

Click here for everything you need to know about Budget 2019.
First Published on Jan 19, 2019 08:52 am

#Budget 2019 #Economy #India #video

