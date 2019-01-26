Budget in a minute: What is Demand for Grants?

Watch the video to know everything about excess grants and more.
The demand for grants is presented to the Lok Sabha along with the Annual Financial Statement. Generally, one demand for grant is presented by each ministry or department. However, more than one can be presented based on the expenditure plan.
This is an annual expenditure plan of each ministry for the financial year.
Gaurav Choudhury, Deputy Executive Editor at Moneycontrol explains everything you need to know about excess grants.
