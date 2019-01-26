App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jan 26, 2019 01:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Budget in a minute: What is Demand for Grants?

Watch the video to know everything about excess grants and more.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The demand for grants is presented to the Lok Sabha along with the Annual Financial Statement. Generally, one demand for grant is presented by each ministry or department. However, more than one can be presented based on the expenditure plan.

This is an annual expenditure plan of each ministry for the financial year.

Gaurav Choudhury, Deputy Executive Editor at Moneycontrol explains everything you need to know about excess grants.

Watch the video to know all about Budget 2019.
First Published on Jan 26, 2019 01:21 pm

tags #Budget 2019 #Budget Explained #Economy #India #Interim Budget 2019 #video

