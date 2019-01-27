App
Last Updated : Jan 27, 2019 03:03 PM IST

Budget in a minute: How revenue and spending estimates can change

Watch the video to know everything about how revenue and spending estimates can change.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
The size of the annual budget is the amount the central government spends per year. The government lays out the estimated earnings and spending for the course of the year.

These estimates may undergo changes during the course of the year.

For instance, income tax collections may turn out to be higher or lower than expected. Similarly, expenditure may overshoot or fall short.

Gaurav Choudhury, Deputy Executive Editor at Moneycontrol explains everything you need to know about how revenue and spending estimates can change.

Watch the video to know all about Budget 2019.
