MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Budget development-oriented, will prove to be milestone in upgrading India's economy: Yogi Adityanath

"The general budget is in accordance with the expectation of public welfare, inclusive and 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' (self-reliant India). The budget has taken care of every class including farmers, middle class, poor, women," the UP CM said in a series of tweets in Hindi.

PTI
February 01, 2021 / 02:41 PM IST
File image

File image

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said the Union Budget will prove to be a milestone in upgrading India's economy and will ensure development of all sections of society.

"The general budget is in accordance with the expectation of public welfare, inclusive and 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' (self-reliant India). The budget has taken care of every class including farmers, middle class, poor, women," he said in a series of tweets in Hindi.

Follow Moneycontrol's Union Budget 2021 live coverage here.

It will speed up the economy and financially empower every citizen of the country, he said.

"This (budget) will prove to be a milestone in upgrading the Indian economy. Through this, all-round development of all sections of society will be ensured," Adityanath said.

Close

Related stories

"Hearty greetings to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaramanji for the historical, practical and development-oriented budget when the global economy is facing a crisis due to Corona pandemic. Undoubtedly, this budget will meet the financial expectations of all Indians," he said in another tweet.

"This common budget is dedicated to Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay's dream of 'Har Hath Ko Kam' (Work for all). The impact of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas' (Everyone's support, everyone's development and everyone's trust) mantra is clearly visible on all the budget proposals. It is a manifestation of the 'New Economy' of 'New India'," the UP CM added.
PTI
TAGS: #Budget 2021 #Current Affairs #Economy #India #Union Budget 2021 #Uttar Pradesh #Yogi Adityanath
first published: Feb 1, 2021 02:41 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India's vaccine production capacity is world's is best asset, says UN chief; Novavax less effective against UK strain

Coronavirus Essential | India's vaccine production capacity is world's is best asset, says UN chief; Novavax less effective against UK strain

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.