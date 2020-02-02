Budget allocation to steel ministry drops by 49% to Rs 100 cr in 2020-21

The Budget allocation for the steel ministry has registered a decline of 49 percent to Rs 100 crore in 2020-21, from Rs 196.08 crore in 2019-20. This decline has been over the revised estimates of the 2019-20 Budget, according to Budget documents.

While the Budget estimate was at Rs 241.29 crore for 2019-20, in case of 2018-19 (actual) it was Rs 154.54 crore, it added.