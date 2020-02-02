Budget allocation to steel ministry drops by 49% to Rs 100 cr in 2020-21

This decline has been over the revised estimates of the 2019-20 Budget, according to Budget documents.
The Budget allocation for the steel ministry has registered a decline of 49 percent to Rs 100 crore in 2020-21, from Rs 196.08 crore in 2019-20. This decline has been over the revised estimates of the 2019-20 Budget, according to Budget documents.
While the Budget estimate was at Rs 241.29 crore for 2019-20, in case of 2018-19 (actual) it was Rs 154.54 crore, it added.The expenditure budget of Rs 100 crore in the 2020-21, includes Rs 38.58 crore on secretariat-economic services, Rs 44.24 crore on medical and public health and Rs 17.18 crore on industries.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Feb 2, 2020 08:55 am