Budget 2023: President lauds India's digital network as inspiration for the world

President Droupadi Murmu on January 31 stressed on India's strength in the field of digital network and how it has become an inspiration for the world.

In her maiden address to the joint sitting of Parliament as the Budget session began, she said 'Amrit Kaal', branded by the government as the 25-year period culminating in the centenary of India's Independence, is the time to build an 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' (self-reliant India).

The country has seen many positive changes through the nearly nine years of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government, Murmu said, adding that the biggest change is that the self-confidence of every Indian is at its peak and the world has changed the way it views India.

The President also noted that the country's initiatives such as Digital India and 5G technology are receiving recognition across the world while adding that "India is becoming a high-tech hub for knowledge".

Moneycontrol News