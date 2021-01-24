MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
Webinar :Join an expert panel for a webinar on Smart investments for a secure retirement January 28, 2021. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Budget 2021: Will railway Budget focus on bullet train network?

The draft National Rail Plan 2024, released by the Railway Ministry, has proposed an 8,000-kilometre high speed rail network by 2051.

Moneycontrol News
January 24, 2021 / 01:15 PM IST
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File image: Reuters)

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File image: Reuters)

The Union Budget 2021-22, which will be presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1, may provide more information about plans for a wider bullet train network in India. Budget for the Indian Railways has been part of the Union Budget for the last few years.

In December 2020, the Railway Ministry had issued a long-term strategic ‘National Rail Plan 2024’. It is meant to develop infrastructural capacity and increase modal share of the Railways. It focused on development of a high speed railway infrastructure in the country. The ministry had said it is aiming to finalise the final plan by January 2021.

The draft plan proposed an 8,000-kilometre high speed rail network by 2051. This would include new bullet train corridors such as Varanasi-Patna, Amritsar-Jammu and Patna-Guwahati among others.

Currently, India has just one under construction bullet train project linking Mumbai and Ahmedabad. However, the project is facing land acquisition issues, especially in Maharashtra. Thus, the bullet train may initially be made available only in Gujarat.

Other corridors under consideration are Delhi-Varanasi via Ayodhya, Hyderabad-Bangalore and Mumbai-Nagpur.

Close

Related stories

During the presentation of the last Union Budget, FM Sitharaman had said that the Centre will be actively pursuing the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Budget 2021 #bullet train #Indian Railways #railways #Union Budget
first published: Jan 24, 2021 01:15 pm

Must Listen

Corporate Buzz | India's Test Series win will change the ad world; IT fetes Biden Immigration bill and Q3 results; Why more luxury cars are heading to India

Corporate Buzz | India's Test Series win will change the ad world; IT fetes Biden Immigration bill and Q3 results; Why more luxury cars are heading to India

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.