Budget 2021: Will railway Budget focus on bullet train network?

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File image: Reuters)

The Union Budget 2021-22, which will be presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1, may provide more information about plans for a wider bullet train network in India. Budget for the Indian Railways has been part of the Union Budget for the last few years.

In December 2020, the Railway Ministry had issued a long-term strategic ‘National Rail Plan 2024’. It is meant to develop infrastructural capacity and increase modal share of the Railways. It focused on development of a high speed railway infrastructure in the country. The ministry had said it is aiming to finalise the final plan by January 2021.

The draft plan proposed an 8,000-kilometre high speed rail network by 2051. This would include new bullet train corridors such as Varanasi-Patna, Amritsar-Jammu and Patna-Guwahati among others.

Currently, India has just one under construction bullet train project linking Mumbai and Ahmedabad. However, the project is facing land acquisition issues, especially in Maharashtra. Thus, the bullet train may initially be made available only in Gujarat.

Other corridors under consideration are Delhi-Varanasi via Ayodhya, Hyderabad-Bangalore and Mumbai-Nagpur.