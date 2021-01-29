MARKET NEWS

Budget 2021 | Here's what the middle class wants

The COVID-19 pandemic has put the spotlight on healthcare-related reforms. During the Budget, many would like to see reforms related to medical insurance, vaccines, and healthcare infrastructure.

Moneycontrol News
January 29, 2021 / 04:24 PM IST
Budget 2021 | Representative image: Moneycontrol.com

Budget 2021 | Representative image: Moneycontrol.com

Ahead of the Budget presentation on February 1, let's take a look at what the middle-class people expect from the Budget.

Middle-class citizens expect some key reforms and regulatory changes in various sectors and segments such as healthcare, taxation, infrastructure and agriculture.

Healthcare

The COVID-19 pandemic has put the spotlight on healthcare-related reforms. During the Budget, many would like to see reforms related to medical insurance, vaccines, and healthcare infrastructure.

Sharli Dhayalkar, a radiotechnologist, said more government hospitals should be created, and the existing ones should be upgraded.

Close

"The budget should also include some sort of mediclaim for all healthcare workers and their families," she said.

Narendra Kumar, a senior citizen, said some medical provisions, such as insurance, should be provided for the elderly.

Jobs

Several Indians, both salaried professionals and workers in the informal sector, either lost their jobs due to the pandemic or took pay cuts. The informal sector, in particular, was severely hit.

Sarang Sawant, a media marketer, suggested that more job opportunities should be created.

Sonali Gade, an entrepreneur who runs a self-help group for women, said small businesses have been hurt due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tax

Homi Mistry, a Partner with Deloitte India, said the government can consider raising the threshold for deduction under Section 80C.

According to Sumit Makhija, a working professional, a lot of factors are involved in working from home such as infrastructure, internet cost and electricity charges. "Therefore, certain allowances should be introduced which we can claim as part of our taxable income," he observed.

He also suggested that surcharge or taxes on fuel prices should be reduced.

Follow our entire coverage on Budget 2021
TAGS: #Budget 2021 #Economy #India
first published: Jan 29, 2021 04:24 pm

