MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Budget 2021: FM Nirmala Sitharaman introduces agriculture cess on fuel; but why it won't impact consumers?

With the imposition of the AIDC on petrol and diesel, the Basic Excise Duty (BED) and Special Additional Excise Duty (SAED) rates have been reduced so that the consumer does not bear any additional burden, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said while presenting the Union Budget 2021-22.

Moneycontrol News
February 01, 2021 / 04:05 PM IST
An Agriculture Infrastructure and Development Cess (AIDC) of Rs 2.5 per litre on petrol and Rs 4 per litre on diesel has been proposed in the budget. (Representative Image)

An Agriculture Infrastructure and Development Cess (AIDC) of Rs 2.5 per litre on petrol and Rs 4 per litre on diesel has been proposed in the budget. (Representative Image)

As fuel prices are pinching the pockets of the common man, Finance Minister  Nirmala Sitharaman introduced an Agriculture Infrastructure and Development Cess (AIDC) of Rs 2.5 per litre on petrol and Rs 4 per litre on diesel.

She, however, said there would be no additional burden on the paying consumer as other cesses and duties had been rationalised accordingly.

Follow Moneycontrol's Budget 2021 live coverage

Sitharaman, while reading the Union Budget 2021-22 speech in Parliament on February 1, said: "I propose an Agriculture Infrastructure and Development Cess (AIDC) on a small number of items. However, while applying this cess, we have taken care not to put additional burden on consumers on most items."

Why it won't affect consumers?

Close

Related stories

With the imposition of the AIDC on petrol and diesel, the Basic Excise Duty (BED) and Special Additional Excise Duty (SAED) rates have been reduced so that the consumer does not bear any additional burden, she said.

Consequently, unbranded petrol and diesel will attract BED of Rs 1.4 and Rs 1.8 per litre, respectively. The SAED on unbranded petrol and diesel shall be Rs 11 and Rs 8 per litre, respectively.

Why fuel prices are so high?

The government had raised excise duty in March when crude oil prices were down. The excise duty on petrol was raised to Rs 32.98 per litre from Rs 19.98 and diesel to Rs 31.83 per litre from Rs 15.83. Every Re 1 a litre increase in excise duty adds approximately Rs 14,500 crore to the government’s kitty.

At present, taxes contribute 62 percent of the prices of petrol and 57 percent on diesel in Delhi. It is the higher taxes, along with rising global crude oil prices, that led to the current spike in petrol and diesel prices in India. The price of petrol in Delhi was seen at Rs 86.30 a litre and that of diesel at Rs 76.48 a litre on February 1.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Agriculture cess #Budget 2021 #Business #Current Affairs #fuel prices #India #Nirmala Sitharaman
first published: Feb 1, 2021 04:05 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India's vaccine production capacity is world's is best asset, says UN chief; Novavax less effective against UK strain

Coronavirus Essential | India's vaccine production capacity is world's is best asset, says UN chief; Novavax less effective against UK strain

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.