MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Budget 2021: Delhi govt accuses Centre of step motherly treatment; says big companies only beneficiaries

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who is also Delhi finance Minister, said the city has got only Rs 325 crore in the budget, whereas “Delhiites pay Rs 1.5 lakh crore to the Centre".

PTI
February 01, 2021 / 09:57 PM IST
Representative image (PC- MoneyControl.Com)

Representative image (PC- MoneyControl.Com)

The Delhi government on Monday accused the Centre of giving step motherly treatment to the national capital in the Union budget 2021-22, and claimed the budget is aimed at benefitting few big companies.

"This budget is aimed at benefiting few big companies. It will increase inflation and problems for the public," Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said Delhi continues to get step motherly treatment from the central government.

Follow Moneycontrol's Union Budget 2021 live coverage here.

"Union Budget is a vision document of any government and spells out its economic agenda for the next financial year. This year there was great anticipation around the Union Budget and people of Delhi had high hopes from the central government that justice would finally be done to them, particularly amid the COVID-19 pandemic which has devastated lives of many people," he said.

Close

Related stories

"Delhi continues to get step motherly treatment from the Government of India. The grant in lieu of share in Central Taxes provided in the Union Budget 2021-22 has been kept unchanged for two decades at Rs 325 crore. The total grants, loans and transfers from Government of India to Delhi has been reduced from Rs 1,116 crore to Rs 957 crore," he added.

Sisodia, who is also Delhi finance Minister, said the city has got only Rs 325 crore in the budget, whereas “Delhiites pay Rs 1.5 lakh crore to the Centre".

"The Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, which is constitutionally on similar footing with the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi, has been provided a grant of Rs 30,757 crore as against Rs 957 crore to Delhi.

"There are three Union territories with legislature in India. Delhi gets the least amount of grant in absolute terms and ridiculously low amount in terms of per capita grant from the Government of India," he added.
PTI
TAGS: #AAP #Arvind Kejriwal #Budget 2021 #Current Affairs #Delhi #India #Manish Sisodia #Union Budget 2021
first published: Feb 1, 2021 09:57 pm

Must Listen

Budget 2021 | Tax reforms, their impact and market reactions -- All you should know about the Union Budget

Budget 2021 | Tax reforms, their impact and market reactions -- All you should know about the Union Budget

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.