MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
Webinar :Register now for Commodity Ki Paathshala webinar on ‘FPOs & Agriculture Marketing-The Beginning of a New Era’ on January 22, 4pm
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Budget 2021: CropLife India demands GST rate cut on agrochemicals and focus on R&D

The current GST rate on agrochemicals is 18 percent.

PTI
January 21, 2021 / 03:04 PM IST

Industry body CropLife India on Thursday demanded that the government reduce GST rate on agrochemicals to 12 percent in the forthcoming Union Budget.

In a statement, the industry body said slashing the rate of goods and services tax (GST) will help lower the prices of agrochemicals and benefit farmers.

The current GST rate on agrochemicals is 18 percent.

“The government should also simplify requirements under GST by allowing companies to adjust input credit of one state against the tax payable situation in another state as GST is a central levy.”

CropLife India CEO Asitava Sen said. Besides, the industry body urged the government to focus on research and development (R&D) by providing 200 percent weighted deduction on R&D expenses by agrochemical companies, which would benefit the farmers across the nation.

Close

Related stories

"The government may consider providing this to those units who have minimum fixed assets of Rs 50 crore and incurring expenses of Rs 10 crore," Sen said.

The industry also demanded that the government maintain an uniform basic customs duty of 10 percent on both technical raw material and finished products.

CropLife India is an association of research and development-driven member companies in crop protection.

The Union Budget will be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1.

The Budget session of Parliament will start on January 29.
PTI
TAGS: #Agrochemicals #Budget 2021 #Business #CropLife India #GST #India #research and development
first published: Jan 21, 2021 03:04 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India begins vaccine exports to 6 nations; Covaxin recipients to be monitored after 2 doses, says ICMR

Coronavirus Essential | India begins vaccine exports to 6 nations; Covaxin recipients to be monitored after 2 doses, says ICMR

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.