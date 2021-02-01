Budget 2021 bahi khata: Will FM Nirmala Sitharaman continue the practice?

File image: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman holding the Budget papers in a 'bahi khata' ahead of the Union Budget presentation on February 1, 2020. (Image Reuters)

In 2019, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman broke an age-old tradition of carrying a briefcase to Parliament for the Union Budget presentation. Instead, she carried a ‘bahi khata’. A bahi khata is a traditional Indian ledger typically used by businesses in the country.

It was symbolic for India’s first full-time female finance minister to carry a bahi khata as it represented Indian culture while a briefcase may be interpreted as a British colonial tradition.

"Why did I not use a leather bag to carry budget documents? I thought it is high time we move on from the British hangover, to do something on our own. And well, easier for me to carry too," Sitharaman later told reporters.

It was India's first finance minister, RK Shankmukham Chetty, who followed the British tradition while presenting the first Union Budget for independent India. The practice of carrying the Gladstone Box is still followed in the United Kingdom.

FM Sitharaman used the bahi khata in 2020 as well. With just a couple of hours before FM Sitharaman formally presents Budget 2021, enthusiasts may be eager to see if she will continue the practice she started in 2019. Or, will the finance minister come up with a newer medium. Perhaps, reading it from a tablet computer - in a push for Digital India?