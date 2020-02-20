Budget 2020 | Home Ministry gets Rs 167,250cr allocation, 41% higher than 2019: Report

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has been allocated Rs 167,250 crore in Union Budget 2020-21, a 41 percent increase from Rs 119,025 crore allocated in Budget 2019-20, analysis by PRS Legislative Research showed.

Funds designated through the MHA for newly formed union territories (UTs) of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh accounted for a significant part of the rise in allocation.

Matters related to internal security, centre-state relations, central armed police forces (CAPF) and border and disaster management are dealt with by the MHA. Over the past 10 years, average annual growth in expenditure of the ministry has been at a rate of around 15 percent.

This year's budgeted expense of the ministry makes up about 5 percent of the total expenditure budget of the government for 2020-21.

Here is how the MHA's allocated funds are to be divided.

Of the total budget estimates for 2020-21, 63 percent expenditure is for the police -- this includes the Delhi Police and the CAPF. An expenditure of 32 percent is on grants made to UTs; and the remaining 5 percent is on heads such as disaster management, rehabilitation of refugees and migrants, the census and the Cabinet, the PRS report noted.

