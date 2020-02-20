App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 20, 2020 04:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Budget 2020 | Home Ministry gets Rs 167,250cr allocation, 41% higher than 2019: Report

This year's budgeted expense of the ministry makes up about 5 percent of the total expenditure budget of the government for 2020-21.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has been allocated Rs 167,250 crore in Union Budget 2020-21, a 41 percent increase from Rs 119,025 crore allocated in Budget 2019-20, analysis by PRS Legislative Research showed.

Funds designated through the MHA for newly formed union territories (UTs) of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh accounted for a significant part of the rise in allocation.

Matters related to internal security, centre-state relations, central armed police forces (CAPF) and border and disaster management are dealt with by the MHA. Over the past 10 years, average annual growth in expenditure of the ministry has been at a rate of around 15 percent.

Close

This year's budgeted expense of the ministry makes up about 5 percent of the total expenditure budget of the government for 2020-21.

related news

 

Expenditure of the Ministry of Home Affairs (in Rs crore) [Source: <a href=Union Budget 2020-21/ PRS]" width="439" height="329" />Who gets how much?

Here is how the MHA's allocated funds are to be divided.

Of the total budget estimates for 2020-21, 63 percent expenditure is for the police -- this includes the Delhi Police and the CAPF. An expenditure of 32 percent is on grants made to UTs; and the remaining 5 percent is on heads such as disaster management, rehabilitation of refugees and migrants, the census and the Cabinet, the PRS report noted.

Ministry of Home Affairs budget estimates (in Rs crore) [Source: <a href=Union Budget 2020-21/ PRS]" width="455" height="160" />

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 20, 2020 04:07 pm

tags #Budget 2020 #Budget 2020-21 #BudgetWIthMC #Economy #India #Ministry of Home Affairs #Union Budget

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.