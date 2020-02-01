Budget 2020: Govt to start online degree programmes for underprivileged students, says FM Sitharaman

FM Nirmala Sitharaman delivers the Union Budget 2020-21 in Parliament on February 1. (Screengrab courtesy: Lok Sabha TV)

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1 announced that the government will start full-fledged online degree programmes for underprivileged students.

FM Sitharaman made the announcement while delivering the Union Budget 2020-21 in Parliament.

The finance minister allocated Rs 99,300 crore for the education sector for financial year 2020-21. Of this, Rs 3,000 crore are allocated for the skill segment.

Additionally, FM Sitharaman announced that the government will hold an IND-SAT exam for Asian and African students for scholarships to ‘Study in India’.

With the economy reeling under one of its worst slowdowns in decades, she was expected to pull out all available measures to give a boost to flailing consumer demand and investment.

The common man, the industry and the market had a wide range of expectation from this Budget.