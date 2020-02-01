App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Feb 01, 2020 12:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Budget 2020: Govt to start online degree programmes for underprivileged students, says FM Sitharaman

The finance minister allocated Rs 99,300 crore for the education sector for financial year 2020-21

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
FM Nirmala Sitharaman delivers the Union Budget 2020-21 in Parliament on February 1. (Screengrab courtesy: Lok Sabha TV)
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1 announced that the government will start full-fledged online degree programmes for underprivileged students.

FM Sitharaman made the announcement while delivering the Union Budget 2020-21 in Parliament.

The finance minister allocated Rs 99,300 crore for the education sector for financial year 2020-21. Of this, Rs 3,000 crore are allocated for the skill segment.

Additionally, FM Sitharaman announced that the government will hold an IND-SAT exam for Asian and African students for scholarships to ‘Study in India’.

First Published on Feb 1, 2020 12:06 pm

tags #Budget 2020 #Current Affairs #Economy #education #Nirmala Sitharaman

