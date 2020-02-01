Budget 2020: Govt proposes allocation of Rs 4,400cr for clean air in FY21, to incentivise states

Saying that “clean air is a matter of concern in large cities,” Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1 said that the Centre will encourage state governments’ plans to ensure clean air in cities with population of over one million.

Further, the finance minister proposed to allocate Rs 4,400 crore in FY21 for the said initiative.

During her Union Budget 2020-21 speech, FM Sitharaman said that the Centre is looking at climate change and confirmed that India's commitment under the Paris Agreement action will kick-in from January 1, 2021.

“Power plants with higher emissions will have to be closed. This land will be used for other purposes,” FM Sitharaman said.

With the economy reeling under one of its worst slowdowns in decades, she was expected to pull out all available measures to give a boost to flailing consumer demand and investment.

The common man, the industry and the market had a wide range of expectation from this Budget.