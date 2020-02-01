Budget 2020: Govt proposes allocation of Rs 4,400cr for clean air in FY21, to incentivise states

FM Sitharaman also confirmed that India's commitment under the Paris Agreement action will kick-in from January 1, 2021 and that "power plants with higher emissions will have to be closed"
Saying that “clean air is a matter of concern in large cities,” Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1 said that the Centre will encourage state governments’ plans to ensure clean air in cities with population of over one million.
Further, the finance minister proposed to allocate Rs 4,400 crore in FY21 for the said initiative.
During her Union Budget 2020-21 speech, FM Sitharaman said that the Centre is looking at climate change and confirmed that India's commitment under the Paris Agreement action will kick-in from January 1, 2021.
“Power plants with higher emissions will have to be closed. This land will be used for other purposes,” FM Sitharaman said.
With the economy reeling under one of its worst slowdowns in decades, she was expected to pull out all available measures to give a boost to flailing consumer demand and investment.
The common man, the industry and the market had a wide range of expectation from this Budget.Rejig in personal tax rates, sops to boost real estate, extension of LTCG threshold and removal of Dividend Distribution Tax (DDT), boost for infrastructure spending and reduction in the Goods and Services Tax (GST) with respect to the auto sector are some of the top expectations.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.