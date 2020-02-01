Budget 2020: FM Sitharaman delivers longest Budget speech, breaks own record

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, on February 1, read the longest Budget speech ever, breaking her own record of 2019.

Sitharaman's speech lasted around 2 hours and 42 minutes , about 25 minutes longer than her maiden Budget Speech of July 2019.

The speech had 147 paras, which ran into 45 pages. The total word count of Budget 2020 speech was over 13,200 words.

The July 2019 budget speech was of 143 paras and ran into 32 pages but had annexures worth 34 pages.

At 190, late Arun Jaitley’s speeches had one of the highest average number of paragraphs. Former finance minister Pranab Mukherjee, who also became the president later on, had an average of 202 paragraphs for his budget speeches. Mukherjee’s average jumped because of the 220 paragraphs seen in 2012, which was also his last budget speech.

Meanwhile, news agency PTI has reported that Sitharaman had to cut short her budget speech as she felt unwell.

Sitharaman had only two pages of her Budget speech unread when she appeared uneasy and was seen wiping sweat from her forehead.

She was offered candies by her ministerial colleagues, but that did not help and she opted to discontinue the speech asking Speaker Om Birla to consider the remaining part of her speech as read.