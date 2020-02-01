Budget 2020: FM Nirmala Sitharaman sets new record for the longest Union Budget speech

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1 set a new record for the longest Union Budget speech, in terms of time.

The finance minister’s speech was around 2 hours and 42 minutes long.

In doing so, FM Sitharaman broke her own record that she had set in July 2019 when she delivered her first Budget speech. The previous record was 2 hours and 17 minutes long.

Also read: FM announces new income tax slabs and rates, tweaks exemption structure

During the speech, FM Sitharaman made a series of key announcements. She said the Centre was planning to raise funds via listing of the state-owned Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), abolition of the dividend distribution tax (DDT) and introduction of a new personal tax regime.

Union Budget speeches" width="1080" height="720" />

The finance minister also said that the New Education Policy (NEP) would be announced soon and proposed allocation of Rs 99,300 crore for the education sector in FY21.

Also read — Budget 2020 | FM Sitharaman quotes Kashmiri poet in speech: Who is Dina Nath Kaul?

Further, FM Sitharaman announced that the FY21 fiscal deficit target was pegged at 3.5 percent of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP). The FY20 fiscal deficit was at 3.8 percent of GDP vs earlier target of 3.3 percent, FM Sitharaman added.