Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Feb 01, 2020 01:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Budget 2020: FM Nirmala Sitharaman sets new record for the longest Union Budget speech

As of 1.30 pm, FM Nirmala Sitharaman's speech had already gone on for over two hours and 27 minutes — breaking her own record of 2 hours and 17 minutes from July 2019

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
FM Nirmala Sitharaman delivers her Union Budget 2020-21 speech in Parliament on February 1. (Screengrab courtesy: Lok Sabha TV)
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1 set a new record for the longest Union Budget speech, in terms of time.

The finance minister’s speech was around 2 hours and 42 minutes long.

In doing so, FM Sitharaman broke her own record that she had set in July 2019 when she delivered her first Budget speech. The previous record was 2 hours and 17 minutes long.

During the speech, FM Sitharaman made a series of key announcements. She said the Centre was planning to raise funds via listing of the state-owned Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), abolition of the dividend distribution tax (DDT) and introduction of a new personal tax regime.

Longest <a href=Union Budget speeches" width="1080" height="720" />

The finance minister also said that the New Education Policy (NEP) would be announced soon and proposed allocation of Rs 99,300 crore for the education sector in FY21.

Further, FM Sitharaman announced that the FY21 fiscal deficit target was pegged at 3.5 percent of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP). The FY20 fiscal deficit was at 3.8 percent of GDP vs earlier target of 3.3 percent, FM Sitharaman added.

(This story will be updated when more details are available)

First Published on Feb 1, 2020 01:43 pm

