App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

BUDGET 2020 FULL COVERAGE | CHECK OUT NOW
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 01, 2020 01:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Budget 2020: FM Nirmala Sitharaman quotes Tamil poet-saint Avvaiyar in speech; who is she?

Avvaiyar is said to have written couplets, or single quotes, for each letter of the Tamil alphabet. The collection of these single lines quotes is referred to as Athichudi.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, while reading out the annual Union Budget speech in Parliament, referred to a folk couplet while talking about schemes for farmers.

In the 16 action points dedicated to farmer welfare, under the Agriculture section of Aspirational India, Sitharaman quoted a woman saint-poet Avvaiyar from Tamil Nadu. She read the couplet in Tamil, and gave a rough English translation: “Tend to the land before you take away from it.”

Avvaiyar is said to have written couplets, or single quotes, for each letter of the Tamil alphabet. The collection of these single lines quotes is referred to as Athichudi.

Close

In Tamil literature, there are many women poets with the name Avvaiyar, through the different periods it has witnessed. The word Avvai was used for old women completely devoted to God.

related news

Linguists have identified four avvais clearly – one belong to the Sangam age, another belonging to middle age, a third one from the contemporary times, and a fourth between them.

The composer of the Athichudi, from which the finance minister quoted, belongs to modern times. She authored various aphorisms as a guide to a moral life. They were taught to children as an introduction to poetry and are recited by school kids even in Tamil Nadu even today.

The aphorisms in Athichudi include quotes such as, ‘control the anger’, ‘do not boast about worldly possessions’ and such.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.


First Published on Feb 1, 2020 01:24 pm

tags #Budget 2020 #India

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.