Budget 2020: FM Nirmala Sitharaman quotes Tamil poet-saint Avvaiyar in speech; who is she?

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, while reading out the annual Union Budget speech in Parliament, referred to a folk couplet while talking about schemes for farmers.

In the 16 action points dedicated to farmer welfare, under the Agriculture section of Aspirational India, Sitharaman quoted a woman saint-poet Avvaiyar from Tamil Nadu. She read the couplet in Tamil, and gave a rough English translation: “Tend to the land before you take away from it.”

Avvaiyar is said to have written couplets, or single quotes, for each letter of the Tamil alphabet. The collection of these single lines quotes is referred to as Athichudi.

In Tamil literature, there are many women poets with the name Avvaiyar, through the different periods it has witnessed. The word Avvai was used for old women completely devoted to God.

Linguists have identified four avvais clearly – one belong to the Sangam age, another belonging to middle age, a third one from the contemporary times, and a fourth between them.

The composer of the Athichudi, from which the finance minister quoted, belongs to modern times. She authored various aphorisms as a guide to a moral life. They were taught to children as an introduction to poetry and are recited by school kids even in Tamil Nadu even today.