App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jan 12, 2019 08:52 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Budget 2019: Where does the government spend its money?

Watch the video to know how the government decides where to spend the money it has and more.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The government, like you and me, makes a budget every year, but how exactly does it decide where to spend the money it has? The government's financial plans, like households, are about prioritising spending. It has to give funds for infrastructure, welfare schemes like NREGA, subsidies and salaries among other requirements.

From 2017-18, all government spendings have been listed under two head: Revenue Expenditure and Capital Expenditure. Revenue expenditure is the amount spent on the day-to-day running of departments, interest payments, subsidies and salaries. Capital Expenditure, on the other hand, is basically funds spent on creating assets and investments in land, machinery and projects.

Another question often asked is what is the size of the government's budget? The budget size is what the government spends during the year. It has risen sharply over the years, reflecting the economy's growing size. From Rs. 5,05,791 crore in 2004-2005, it now stands at Rs 24,42,213 crore in 2018-19.

Watch the video by our Deputy Executive Editor, Gaurav Choudhury, for more insights on Budget 2019.
First Published on Jan 12, 2019 08:52 am

tags #Budget 2019 #Business #Current Affairs #Economy #India #video

most popular

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.