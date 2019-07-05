App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 05, 2019 03:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Budget 2019: What's become expensive, what is cheaper

In her maiden budget speech, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman made a string of announcements, some of which directly impact the common man.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
As the Union Budget 2019 was presented by newly-appointed finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, here is a list of a few things which will now burn a bigger hole your pockets.
1/8

As Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented her maiden Budget speech on July 5, here's a list of a few things that will burn a hole in your pockets and what would become cheaper. (Image: Reuters)
Additional Excise Duty of Rs 1 per litre on petrol & diesel for road and infra has been announced.
2/8

Costlier | An additional cess of Re 1 per litre on petrol and diesel has been levied in Budget 2019. (Image: Reuters)
Import duty on gold and precious metals has been raised to 12.5 percent from 10 percent.
3/8

Costlier | Import duty on gold and precious metals has been raised to 12.5 percent from 10 percent. (Image: Reuters)
Now installing an AC in the house might turn up the heat on your bank balance as customs duty on indoor and outdoor split ACs hiked to 20 percent from 10 percent.
4/8

Costlier | Installing an AC will eat up your bank balance as customs duty on indoor and outdoor split ACs has been doubled to 20 percent. (Image: Reuters)
Although a marginal hike, nevertheless the government is all set to levy a nominal basic excise duty of Rs 5 per 1000 sticks on cigarettes of all length.
5/8

Costlier | Although marginal, the government will levy excise duty of Rs 5 per 1,000 sticks on cigarettes of all length. (Image: Reuters)
Imported Books will also become expensive as an import duty of 5 percent will be imposed on their purchase.
6/8

Costlier | Imported books will become expensive as import duty of 5 percent will be imposed on their purchase. (Image: Reuters)
A customs duty exemption on select electric vehicle parts is a step that would incentivise the purchase of EVs. This, the FM said, has been done to facilitate a shift from fossil fuels to environment friendly fuels.
7/8

Cheaper | Customs duty exemption on select electric vehicle parts would incentivise purchase of EVs. This, the FM said, has been done to facilitate a shift from fossil fuels to environment friendly fuels. (Image: PTI)
Cheaper | Interest deduction has been raised to Rs 3.5 lakh for affordable housing as against Rs 2 lakh earlier. The increase deduction is applicable until March 31, 2020.
8/8

Cheaper | Interest deduction has been raised to Rs 3.5 lakh for affordable housing as against Rs 2 lakh earlier. The increase deduction is applicable until March 31, 2020. (Image: Reuters)
First Published on Jul 5, 2019 03:46 pm

tags #Budget 2019 #Business #Economy #fuel prices #Nirmala Sitharaman

