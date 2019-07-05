Budget 2019: What's become expensive, what is cheaper

In her maiden budget speech, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman made a string of announcements, some of which directly impact the common man. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/8 As Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented her maiden Budget speech on July 5, here's a list of a few things that will burn a hole in your pockets and what would become cheaper. (Image: Reuters) 2/8 Costlier | An additional cess of Re 1 per litre on petrol and diesel has been levied in Budget 2019. (Image: Reuters) 3/8 Costlier | Import duty on gold and precious metals has been raised to 12.5 percent from 10 percent. (Image: Reuters) 4/8 Costlier | Installing an AC will eat up your bank balance as customs duty on indoor and outdoor split ACs has been doubled to 20 percent. (Image: Reuters) 5/8 Costlier | Although marginal, the government will levy excise duty of Rs 5 per 1,000 sticks on cigarettes of all length. (Image: Reuters) 6/8 Costlier | Imported books will become expensive as import duty of 5 percent will be imposed on their purchase. (Image: Reuters) 7/8 Cheaper | Customs duty exemption on select electric vehicle parts would incentivise purchase of EVs. This, the FM said, has been done to facilitate a shift from fossil fuels to environment friendly fuels. (Image: PTI) 8/8 Cheaper | Interest deduction has been raised to Rs 3.5 lakh for affordable housing as against Rs 2 lakh earlier. The increase deduction is applicable until March 31, 2020. (Image: Reuters) First Published on Jul 5, 2019 03:46 pm