Budget 2019 | FM Sitharaman announces India to become ODF by Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary, hails Gandhipedia

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman informed the Lok Sabha that India will be made Open Defecation Free (ODF) by October 2, 2019, the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, during her maiden Budget speech on July 5.

“Happy and satisfied to report that India will be made Open Defecation Free on October 2, 2019, as per the dream of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” said the FM. To mark this occasion, Rashtriya Swachhata Kendra will be inaugurated at Raj Ghat, a memorial dedicated to Mahatma Gandhi in Delhi, on his birth anniversary this year, said Sitharaman.

Presenting the first Budget of the Modi government in its second term, Sitharaman also informed the House about the Gandhipedia developed in 2018.

Key takeaways from FM Nirmala Sitharaman's maiden Budget so far

Gandhipedia is a collection of the works of Mahatma Gandhi and the books written by and on the Father of the Nation. It is available in the web portal launched on September 18, 2018, by President Ram Nath Kovind for the commemoration of the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. The web portal provides information related to Gandhian literature, philosophy, audios, videos and rare photos.