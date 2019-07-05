Budget 2019 | Centre to set up National Sports Education Board under 'Khelo India' scheme

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced setting up of a National Sports Education Board under the 'Khelo India' scheme during her maiden Budget speech on July 5.

Presenting the first Budget of the Modi government in its second term, the Union Minister said, “Khelo India Scheme, launched in October 2017, has created awareness of sports as an integral part of wellness throughout the country. The government is committed to expand Khelo India scheme and provide all necessary financial support. To popularize sports at all levels, a National Sports Education Board for development of sportspersons will be set up under Khelo India Scheme.”

The Khelo India programme has been introduced to revive the culture of sports in India at the grassroots by building a strong framework for all sports played in our country and establish India as a great sporting nation, according to its official website.

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) has also developed a mobile application, 'Khelo India App', in order to create awareness about sports and fitness in the country. The app was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 27 this year.

The app has three unique features that will make it convenient for youngsters to take up sports and also help identify potential champions among children across the country.

In the first section, users will receive information about the basic rules and regulations of 18 sports disciplines. It is a beginner's guide to what the game is about, equipment needed to play, rules to follow while playing the game and scoring parameters.

In the second section, the user can access an exhaustive repository of data of sporting facilities across the country where one can pursue a sport in his or her hometown.

The final section is the most dynamic feature, which will help map the basic fitness levels of children, starting as early as five years, for all school-going students in India.

