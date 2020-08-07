172@29@17@244!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|budgam-helicopter-incident-accused-iaf-officers-seek-to-halt-court-martial-report-5658411.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 07, 2020 11:04 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Budgam helicopter incident | Accused IAF officers seek to halt court martial: Report

An Indian Air Force Mi-17 helicopter was shot down by a surface-to-air missile in a 'friendly fire' incident, within 10 minutes of taking off, almost simultaneous to the aerial dogfight between India and Pakistan in February 2019.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
File image of Indian soldiers at the helicopter’s crash site in Budgam district, Kashmir on February 27, 2019 (Image: Reuters)
File image of Indian soldiers at the helicopter's crash site in Budgam district, Kashmir on February 27, 2019 (Image: Reuters)

Two Indian Air Force (IAF) officers facing court martial have approached the Armed Forces Tribunal to halt proceedings, The Economic Times has reported. The officers are accused of causing a ‘friendly fire’ which led to the downing of an Indian Mi-17 helicopter in Jammu and Kashmir on February 27, 2019. They have also sought access to the court of inquiry report.

The Budgam incident happened almost simultaneous to the aerial dogfight between India and Pakistan a day after the Balakot airstrike.

An IAF helicopter was shot down by a Spyder air defence system within 10 minutes of taking off. Six air force personnel on board and a civilian on the ground lost their lives in the crash.

While the court of inquiry report is shared with the accused to enable them to prepare their defence, a special clause was invoked in this case to not share details on grounds of national security.

According to the newspaper report, the IAF inquiry has raised questions on the role of the airbase’s air traffic controller and the terminal weapons director (TWD), who cleared the missile’s launch.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

The report cites sources as saying that the inquiry revealed violations of standard operating procedures, as the Indian Mi-17 helicopter was in the airbase’s local flying area and had radio contact with ground controllers before it crashed.

The helicopter reportedly did not counter the incoming surface-to-air missile as it did not receive any warning before being upon and due to low threat perception in the area.
First Published on Aug 7, 2020 11:04 am

tags #Current Affairs #defence #IAF #India

