Mar 29, 2018 10:04 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

BSP-Samajwadi Party alliance for 2019 Lok Sabha polls? The story so far

Ties between the two parties would most likely be finalised in May, reports say.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati and Samajwadi Party (SP) head Akhilesh Yadav's ties could turn into an alliance ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Ties between the two parties would most likely be finalised in May, The Economic Times reported earlier this week.

The rival parties are joining hands to compete against the BJP, the report said.

"There is a plan for undertaking a joint campaign," the paper quoted a source as saying

"We hope to complete this task before the beginning of Ramzan festival in the middle of May," the BSP member told the paper.

In the recent bypolls held in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur and Phulpur, the SP with support from BSP managed to defeat the BJP. Following SP's win, Mayawati said that she wanted to build a comprehensive machinery for her party, Firstpost reported.

However, the BSP Chief had ruled out an electoral partnership in the upcoming bypolls in Kairana.

But insiders said that she was keen on a "workable alliance" with the SP ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, the Firstpost said.

Meanwhile, Yadav accused the BJP of trying to sabotage the chances of an alliance, hitting out at the language being used by BJP leaders including Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

While speaking about a possible union between the two parties, Adityanath had said some people have become "circus lions" who survive on leftovers.

tags #Bahujan Samaj Party #India #Politics #Samajwadi Party

