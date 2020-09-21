172@29@17@249!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|bsp-mp-says-police-should-stop-playing-roles-of-judge-jury-executioner-cites-vikas-dubey-encounter-as-example-5866771.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 21, 2020 05:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

BSP MP says police should stop playing roles of 'judge, jury, executioner', cites Vikas Dubey encounter as example

“Real culprits aren't nabbed. Those nabbed are Dalits, oppressed, OBCs and Muslims," Bahujan Samaj Party's MP Ritesh Pandey said in Parliament

Moneycontrol News
Image from the encounter site of gangster Vikas Dubey (Courtesy: ANI)


Bahujan Samaj Party's Member of Parliament (MP) Ritesh Pandey on September 20 raised the issue of gangster Vikas Dubey, who was killed in an encounter, and said that he should have been punished via a "legal procedure so that people's trust in the rule of law isn't weakened."

"I urge Home Minister and Law Minister to take cognisance of this issue and make efforts to improve the system, so that Police stop playing roles of judge, jury and executioner," Pandey said while speaking in Parliament on September 21.

"Incidents of murders in police custody, in the form of Police encounters are before us. Such murders are threat to a civilised society and have lowered trust of people in Police. Real culprits aren't nabbed. Those nabbed are Dalits, oppressed, OBCs and Muslims," Pandey added.

Dubey was killed in an encounter on July 10 while he was being taken to Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, from Madhya Pradesh, where he had been arrested on July 9.

The police had then said that Dubey was killed after he tried to flee after a road accident.

Dubey, on the run after organising the massacre of eight UP policemen in Kanpur on July 3, was arrested on July 9 at the Mahakal temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh.

Prior to Dubey's encounter, five of his alleged associated were killed in separate encounters.
First Published on Sep 21, 2020 05:26 pm

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.