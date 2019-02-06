App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 06, 2019 03:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

BSP chief Mayawati bites the Twitter bait, announces she will now be active on social media

As of February 6, she has over 23,000 followers

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

In an attempt at embracing changing times in Indian politics, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati has announced that she will now be active on social media platform Twitter.

With a tweet on January 22, Mayawati began her journey through her verified handle @sushrimayawati. She posted:

Minutes after her introductory tweet, she got thousands of likes and retweets. As of February 6, 2019, she has over 23,000 followers.

As though taking cognizance of the paradigm shift in Indian politics where national leaders connect directly with their voter base through social media, she invited the masses to share their views with her in her first few tweets.

related news

“Her official Twitter account will be used to express her views on various issues of national and political importance,” a BSP statement said.

Otherwise a conventional politician engaging in closed door and one-on-one meetings, the 63-year-old seems to have taken the social media bait and is determined to use it to her advantage. It is also an indication of Mayawati's unwavering resolve to maximise voter base connect ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Mayawati’s contemporary and ally in the general elections, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has been on Twitter since 2009 and has around 9 million followers.

Meanwhile, national leaders like Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress President Rahul Gandhi have a strong social media presence, with the former boasting of over 45 million followers on Twitter and the latter with over 8 million followers.

With Priyanka Gandhi taking the plunge and officially joining politics, the Twitteratti is yearning to see her active on Twitter and other social media platforms. Conjectures suggest that she too will take that plunge very soon.
First Published on Feb 6, 2019 03:30 pm

tags #Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics #Twitter India

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.