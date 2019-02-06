BSP chief Mayawati bites the Twitter bait, announces she will now be active on social media

In an attempt at embracing changing times in Indian politics, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati has announced that she will now be active on social media platform Twitter.



Hello brothers and sisters. With due respect let me introduce myself to the Twitter family. This is my opening and inauguration. @sushrimayawati is my official Twitter handle for all my future interactions, comments and updates. With warm regards. Thank you.

— Mayawati (@SushriMayawati) January 22, 2019

With a tweet on January 22, Mayawati began her journey through her verified handle @sushrimayawati. She posted:

Minutes after her introductory tweet, she got thousands of likes and retweets. As of February 6, 2019, she has over 23,000 followers.

As though taking cognizance of the paradigm shift in Indian politics where national leaders connect directly with their voter base through social media, she invited the masses to share their views with her in her first few tweets.

“Her official Twitter account will be used to express her views on various issues of national and political importance,” a BSP statement said.



Press release issued by Bahujan Samaj Party dated 6th February 2019. Regarding Twitter handle. pic.twitter.com/ATq6cj70Jc — Mayawati (@SushriMayawati) February 6, 2019

Otherwise a conventional politician engaging in closed door and one-on-one meetings, the 63-year-old seems to have taken the social media bait and is determined to use it to her advantage. It is also an indication of Mayawati's unwavering resolve to maximise voter base connect ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Mayawati’s contemporary and ally in the general elections, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has been on Twitter since 2009 and has around 9 million followers.

Meanwhile, national leaders like Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress President Rahul Gandhi have a strong social media presence, with the former boasting of over 45 million followers on Twitter and the latter with over 8 million followers.

With Priyanka Gandhi taking the plunge and officially joining politics, the Twitteratti is yearning to see her active on Twitter and other social media platforms. Conjectures suggest that she too will take that plunge very soon.