Mar 16, 2018 05:19 PM IST | Source: PTI

BSNL's response on NIB case to be sent to CVC: Sinha

Telecom Department is examining BSNL's response to clarifications sought by CVC over allegations regarding a contract for National Internet Backbone (NIB) expansion, Parliament was informed today.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Telecom Department is examining BSNL's response to clarifications sought by CVC over allegations regarding a contract for National Internet Backbone (NIB) expansion, Parliament was informed today.

The clarifications will be sent to CVC (Central Vigilance Commission ) for advice, after examination, Telecom Minister Manoj Sinha said in a written reply in Rajya Sabha.

Sinha was replying to a question on whether advice sought by CVC regarding alleged scam in BSNL in the award of contract for expansion of NIB and in annual maintenance contract, had been received.

"Clarifications from BSNL have been received and the same are under examination in the department. After examination, clarifications will be sent to CVC for advice," the minister said.

