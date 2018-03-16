BSNL's response on NIB case to be sent to CVC: Sinha

Telecom Department is examining BSNL's response to clarifications sought by CVC over allegations regarding a contract for National Internet Backbone (NIB) expansion, Parliament was informed today.
The clarifications will be sent to CVC (Central Vigilance Commission ) for advice, after examination, Telecom Minister Manoj Sinha said in a written reply in Rajya Sabha.
Sinha was replying to a question on whether advice sought by CVC regarding alleged scam in BSNL in the award of contract for expansion of NIB and in annual maintenance contract, had been received.