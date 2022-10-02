BSNL to launch 5G services by August 2023, says Ashwini Vaishnaw

The government-owned telecom services provider BSNL may launch 5G services by August 15, 2023, Union Minister of Communications Ashwini Vaishnaw has said.

Vaishnaw was addressing a gathering at the inaugural session of India Mobile Congress 2022, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched 5G services on October 1.

Calling the launch a golden letter day, the minister said the telecom industry was the gateway to Digital India and a strong sector was needed in this period of transition.

The minister said 5G service would be made available in more than 200 Indian cities over the next six months. In the following two years, efforts would be made to make 5G services accessible in 80–90 percent of the nation.

The service would be reasonably priced, much like 4G, the minister said, without sharing details.

The Prime Minister gave the telecom industry the status of a strategic sector, provided advice and placed a special emphasis on the advancement of telecom technology, the minister said.

He also created a transparent structure for the industry that had been subject to litigation up until this point and gave it the regulatory confidence. As a result of these reforms, the telecom sector was emerging as a sunrise industry, he added.

He also thanked the Prime Minister for designating BSNL as a market stabilising force and allocating Rs 1,64,000 crore to the telecom service provider.

At the launch, Reliance Jio said it would start rolling out the 5G network by Diwali in select cities. As per Department of Telecom, 13 cities will receive the 5G service in the initial phase. These are Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Varanasi, Chandigarh, Delhi, Jamnagar, Gandhinagar, Mumbai, Pune, Lucknow, Kolkata, Siliguri, Gurugram and Hyderabad.

