SC junks PIL seeking to make access to clean public toilets fundamental right

The Supreme Court on January 7 expressed strong displeasure over a PIL seeking to make access to clean public toilets a fundamental right and wondered by saying "what has happened to young lawyers of our bar!".

A bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice S K Kaul trashed the PIL filed by lawyer Anshul Chowdhary who had sought declaration of right to have clean public toilets as one of the fundamental rights under the Constitution.

"What has happened to young members of our bar in the country?," the bench observed while dismissing the PIL.

The top court ridiculed the lawyer and said that it was not inclined to hear such kind of public interest litigations.